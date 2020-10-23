Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

