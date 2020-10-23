Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

EQR stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

