Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.10 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,187 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.95. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

