Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,309 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

