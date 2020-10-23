Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $578.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.22 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.64.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

