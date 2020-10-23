Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,821,000 after purchasing an additional 682,834 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of -74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

