Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.