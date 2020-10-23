Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,042 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

