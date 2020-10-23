Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,574 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.