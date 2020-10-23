Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Waste Connections by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.51 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.