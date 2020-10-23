Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Shares of AXP opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

