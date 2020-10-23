Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Marriott International by 193.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

