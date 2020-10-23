Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $264,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after buying an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,439,000 after buying an additional 235,681 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $1,758,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $225.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $226.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

