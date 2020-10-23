Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

