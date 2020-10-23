Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total transaction of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $459.87 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.44 and a 200 day moving average of $429.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. BidaskClub downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.15.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

