Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,094 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Edward Jones upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

