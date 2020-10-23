Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,094 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SYSCO by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SYSCO by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SYSCO by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

