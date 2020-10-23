Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 10,868 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after buying an additional 514,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,355,000 after buying an additional 264,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $102.00 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

