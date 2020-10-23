Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 12,096 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

