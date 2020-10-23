Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 14,591 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,591 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $61.92 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

