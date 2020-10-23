Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,629 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 657.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $637.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

