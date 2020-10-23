Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 166,646 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,646 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,032,000 after acquiring an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.8% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after buying an additional 324,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,772,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

NYSE MSI opened at $176.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

