Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 17,840 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $37,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

ADM stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,323 shares of company stock worth $17,569,200 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.