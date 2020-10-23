Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 18,409 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

