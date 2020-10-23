Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 19,353 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.30. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

