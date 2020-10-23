Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 2,224 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $229,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11,937.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 173,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 70.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 173,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.82.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $679.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $693.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

