Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 233,475 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,475 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

