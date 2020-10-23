Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 544 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,259.89.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,305.10 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,384.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,282.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,093.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

