Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 5,516 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 894.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

