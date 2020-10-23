Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 63,809 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 63,809 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 35,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $128.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

