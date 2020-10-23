Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,664 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,806 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after buying an additional 827,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 594,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,897,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

