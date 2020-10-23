Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,699 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $127.19 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.