Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,112 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in The Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $92.31 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.