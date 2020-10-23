Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 7,845 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $150.24 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.