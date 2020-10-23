Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 8,948 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 2,710.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 9.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 45,743 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,115.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.