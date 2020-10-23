Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 910 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $67.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

