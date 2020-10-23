Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,583 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 620.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

PCAR opened at $92.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

