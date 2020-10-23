Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 9,852 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 94.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 290,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,620,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,991,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 51,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $4,334,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,651 shares of company stock worth $28,818,302. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $84.56 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

