Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

NSRXF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

