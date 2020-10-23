Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €47.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAI. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.50 ($59.41).

Daimler stock opened at €47.91 ($56.36) on Friday. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.02. The company has a market cap of $51.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

