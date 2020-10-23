Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NWN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.13.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 87.21%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, for a total transaction of $71,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 91.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Northwest Natural by 19.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

Recommended Story: Oversold

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.