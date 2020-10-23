NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

