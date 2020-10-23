NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCMYY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised NTT Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NTT Docomo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NTT Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

