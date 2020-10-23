Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 27,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JCE)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
