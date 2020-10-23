Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 27,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JCE)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.