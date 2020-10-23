NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $567.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $534.44 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.72 and its 200-day moving average is $410.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after buying an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 99.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $397,526,000 after buying an additional 751,429 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after buying an additional 558,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.