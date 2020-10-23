Ocean Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.56 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002658 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $137.41 million and $10.56 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,026,847 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.