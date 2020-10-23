Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Upbit, FCoin and Kucoin. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $139,174.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bittrex, Huobi, Kucoin, Upbit, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

