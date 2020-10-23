OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE OGE opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in OGE Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 96,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OGE Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 379,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in OGE Energy by 722.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in OGE Energy by 100.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 185,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 93,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

