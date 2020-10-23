Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

