Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

